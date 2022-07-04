Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Transport chiefs must come to Shetland to address "unacceptable" ferry service- Carmichael

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has called on the Scottish Transport Minister, the head of Transport Scotland and the managing director of Serco Northlink to come to Shetland urgently to address the quality of the lifeline ferry service. Mr Carmichael wrote to the transport leaders following widely circulated images on social media of many passengers sleeping on the floors of the Lerwick-Aberdeen service last night (30th June) due to overcrowding.

There have been growing calls in the isles to address what has been seen as a growing problem of capacity, particularly in the summer months, with islanders further frustrated by restrictions on the sharing of cabins.

Mr Carmichael said:

“The pictures we have seen show an unacceptable level of service for the local community.

“This is not a new problem but it now goes well beyond what is acceptable. It is also entirely predictable.  You don’t need to be Albert Einstein to know that when the schools break up for the summer holidays the boats will be busy.

“I have been told by those involved that there were pensioners and children on the floor around the vessel. That is simply wrong.

“I want the Scottish Government’s Transport Minister, Transport Scotland and Northlink senior management to get up here now, face the public and sort it out. It cannot be beyond the wit of man to anticipate spikes in demand like this and to make provision to deal with them.

“This is a lifeline service which receives large amounts of public money. We deserve better than this.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies