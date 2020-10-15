Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Tracers failed to interview more than 500 people within 48 hours last week

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton today said the Scottish Government "wasted the time people gave them over the summer" after new statistics showed that last week hundreds more people weren't interviewed about their whereabouts and contacts within 48 hours of their positive test being logged.

Scottish Liberal Democrat analysis of today's Public Health Scotland data shows the number of people waiting over 48 hours between their positive case being logged and being interviewed by contact tracers:

Week ending

Number of people waiting 48-72 hours 

Number of people waiting more than 72 hours  

 Total waiting more than 48 hours
11 October 368 199 567
4 October 228 213 441
27 September 120 57 177

20 September

 49 23 72
13 September 57 39 96
6 September 31 7 38
Time between the record appearing on the Contact Tracing Case Management System and the positive individual being interviewed
Alex Cole-Hamilton commented:
"Test and trace isn't withstanding the pressure. Last week alone government tracers failed to interview 567 people who had tested positive within 48 hours. Within that, 200 people had to wait more than three days to tell tracers about their contacts and whereabouts. That is an outrage.
"These delays risk the further spread of the virus. It puts people's close contacts at greater risk. It also prevents understanding about wider transmission and spreads associated with locations, where people unknown to the individual could have come into contact with the virus. Every minute counts.

"It was the choice of ministers to only actually deploy half the number of contact tracers that they insisted were available. That is looking more and more bizarre with every day that goes past.
 
"The current capacity is obviously not enough to keep people safe. The Scottish Government needs to explain urgently how their system will set about interviewing everyone who tests positive within hours, not days.

"The public have made major sacrifices over the past 7 months to save lives and give the government time to get a handle on fighting the virus. Everyone's efforts saw it driven to low levels. But the Scottish Government wasted the time people gave them over the summer. The statistics today show basic systems still aren't up to the job and with a second wave unfolding that could have a severe cost for our NHS, health and freedoms."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies