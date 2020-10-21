Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Tracers failed to interview 560 people within 48 hours last week

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie today said there is a "dangerous lack of capacity" within Test and Protect after new statistics showed that last week a further 560 people weren't interviewed about their whereabouts and contacts within 48 hours of their positive test being logged.

Scottish Liberal Democrat analysis of today's Public Health Scotland data shows the number of people waiting over 48 hours between their positive case being logged and being interviewed by contact tracers:

Week ending

Number of people waiting 48-72 hours 

Number of people waiting more than 72 hours  

 Total waiting more than 48 hours
18 October 
11 October		 314
368		 246
199		 560
567
4 October 228 213 441
27 September 120 57 177

20 September

 49 23 72
13 September 57 39 96
6 September 31 7 38
Time between the record appearing on the Contact Tracing Case Management System and the positive individual being interviewed
Willie Rennie commented:

"Last week government tracers again failed to interview 560 people who had tested positive within 48 hours. Within that, a record 246 people had to wait more than three days to tell tracers about their contacts and whereabouts.
 
"Ministers gave the impression that their system was superior and that it could withstand whatever the virus threw at it. But these systematic delays put people at risk because every minute counts when you are hunting down the virus and trying to stop the spread.
 
"The tracing reinforcements we were told would be able to double the workforce "within 48 hours" are nowhere to be seen. Today's statistics show a dangerous lack of capacity.
 
"Ministers need a new plan to build capacity and get every positive case interviewed within hours, not days. We need to see it this week because the system should have been strengthened sooner. The public have made major sacrifices over the past 7 months to save lives and buy time. Ministers need to keep their side of the bargain."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies