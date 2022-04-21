Tory MPs in Scotland urged to condemn Boris Johnson’s lies in crunch Parliament vote

Liberal Democrat MP, Jamie Stone, demands Conservative MPs join them in voting against Boris Johnson over partygate fines.

Liberal Democrat Leader calls on Conservative MPs “to do their patriotic duty”

Jamie Stone, Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, has urged Conservative MPs in Scotland to vote against Boris Johnson over partygate fines.

Today the Speaker of the House of Commons confirmed MPs will vote on Thursday over whether Boris Johnson should be investigated for lying to Parliament over attending lockdown parties.

Mr Stone commented:

“Time and time again Scottish Tory MPs have backed Boris Johnson through this entire saga despite local outrage. People here made heart-breaking sacrifices during lockdowns, from missing funerals to being apart from their loved ones, while Johnson partied in Downing Street.

“Enough is enough. How can Conservative MPs stand behind a liar and law-breaker? It is shameless.

“Now is the time for Conservative MPs across Scotland to do the right thing and stand up against Boris Johnson’s lies.

“I’ve heard from countless lifelong Conservative voters here who won’t vote Conservative again because of Boris Johnson. If Conservative MPs don’t act then they are propping up a liar and therefore guilty by association.”

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

“The British public have declared Boris Johnson a liar. Now it’s time for Parliament to do the same.

“The country cannot afford a Prime Minister who breaks the law and lies about it, especially when families are facing a cost-of-living crisis.

“Johnson has taken the British people for fools for far too long, and it’s time for Conservative MPs to show where they stand. They must do their patriotic duty and kick Boris Johnson out of Downing Street once and for all.”