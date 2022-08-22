Tory leadership debate is packed with superficial platitudes

Responding to this evening’s Conservative leadership debate in Perth, Scottish Liberal Democrat deputy leader Wendy Chamberlain said:

"I had to switch off after fifteen minutes.

“Over the course of this campaign neither candidate has made any effort to talk about Scotland and devolution beyond superficial platitudes that only play to their narrow Tory party member electorate.

“Scotland needs a Prime Minister who is prepared to get serious about the cost-of-living crisis and stop playing into the hands of the nationalists. We will never get that with the out-of-touch Conservative party. A general election cannot come quickly enough.”