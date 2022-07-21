Tory candidates must commit to investigate Johnson scandals

Scottish Liberal Democrat deputy leader and chief whip Wendy Chamberlain MP has today written to all Conservative leadership candidates urging them to restore public trust in government by committing to completing all outstanding investigations into Boris Johnson and his conduct.

In the letter, Ms Chamberlain identified a series of ongoing and prospective investigations which she urged candidates to back, including:

Mr Johnson’s nomination of an ex-KGB agent’s son as peer;

The ongoing Standards Committee into whether Mr Johnson deliberately misled parliament over breaking Covid rules;

Requiring Mr Johnson to make a future appearance before the Covid Public Inquiry;

Mr Johnson’s handling of the allegations against Chris Pincher;

Whether he breached ethics guidelines in attempting to secure a senior Foreign Office job for his then girlfriend.

Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

“Boris Johnson’s career has been plagued by storm after storm of political scandals which remain unresolved. The result has been that public trust in politicians is at a low ebb. Just because he has said he will resign does not mean he should be allowed to wriggle off the hook.

“That’s why I am today writing to all Conservative leadership candidates to ask if they will commit to completing all outstanding and prospective investigations into Boris Johnson and his conduct.

“Johnson needs to be investigated on countless fronts, whether that’s for evidence showing he tried to get his then girlfriend a senior job at the Foreign Office, or for deliberately misleading parliament about breaking Covid rules, or handing out a peerage to the son of an ex-KGB agent.

“It would be utterly shameful for his resignation to become the escape hatch from these investigations.

“The public need a change of government, but they also need answers and closure. The only way to do this is through investigations which highlight the full scale of this Prime Minister’s total unfitness for office.”