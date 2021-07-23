Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Tory Brexit has penalised elderly EU citizens

Scottish Liberal Democrat interim leader Alistair Carmichael has today highlighted new figures released by the House of Lords European Affairs Committee which reveal that only 2% of all applications for the EU Settlement Scheme were from people aged over 65, reigniting new concerns on the current status of EU nationals living in the UK.

Alistair Carmichael said:

“Liberal Democrats have extensively warned the government of potential issues that could affect the lives of thousands of EU citizens who chose to make the UK their home. 

"For over a year we have warned about a disturbing number of glitches in the system, which made the application process hard for many. 

"While the inadequacy of certain mobile phones for uploading documents is an easy fix issue for the younger generations, the elderly EU citizens could have found those issues insurmountable. Meanwhile the paper application has been complicated and slow. They should not be penalised for the government's terrible planning and handling of Brexit.

“The government must urgently revisit their line and grant more time to over 65 EU citizens to apply for their status.”

 

ENDS

