Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Tories trying far right US tactics on voter suppression

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Orkney and Shetland MP and Liberal Democrat spokesperson on political reform, Alistair Carmichael, has today warned of the risk to democratic participation from the Conservatives imitating right wing voter suppression policies from the United States. Speaking at Electoral Commission Questions in the House of Commons Mr Carmichael asked how many actual fraudulent votes were expected to be blocked by new voter ID restrictions, and raised the growing concerns in the US around intentional blocking of minority voters.

Responding for the Speaker’s Committee on the Electoral Commission, Christian Matheson MP said:

“The Commission has made no detailed assessment of the number of fraudulent votes that could be prevented as a result of the government’s policy to introduce voter ID requirements. While levels of reported electoral fraud in the UK are consistently low, they do vary and there is no reliable methodology for forecasting instances of electoral fraud.”

Responding, Mr Carmichael asked:

“We know that previous work by the Commission has shown that voter impersonation is a very rare occurrence in this country. We also know from the other side of the Atlantic that schemes there involving the production of identification at polling stations have suppressed turnout. Will that experience be taken into account by the Commission in formulating further advice for the government in respect of their proposed legislation?”

Mr Matheson added:

“He raises an interesting point. Honourable members will have seen at both at state and federal level [in the United States] there are discussions at the moment over electoral law. We may have lessons to learn from fellow democratic countries and I will pass that recommendation on to the commission for their consideration.”

Reacting after the exchange Mr Carmichael said:

“Conservatives in the United States appear to have decided that if they cannot win someone’s vote then they need to stop that person from voting. Now the Tories here are trying the same tactics. Putting barriers between voters and their rights – for no discernible reason other than because they might vote the “wrong” way – is an affront to democracy. We need real electoral reform to make every vote count, not these blatant attempts to diminish our democratic rights.”

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies