Tories and SNP waste time with sham education debate

Commenting following the debate in the Scottish Parliament on education and independence Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart commented:

“Instead of using their time to stand up for those at the hard end of the SNP’s decisions, the Tory motion today leans into the constitutional divide. It offers nothing constructive.

“This could have been an opportunity to generate parliamentary consensus or for opposition parties to force the pace of this minority government.

“For example, getting the rollout of funded childcare back on track, emboldening the Pupil Equity Fund, strengthening testing for staff and pupils so that their return isn’t put in jeopardy, and getting counsellors, educational psychologists and support staff in schools to help tackle the developing mental health crisis.

“But instead, it has been used to play the political game that the Tories and the SNP enjoy so much. As a result there will be no grown up decisions in the Scottish Parliament today.”