Time for both PM and Chancellor to go

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has filed a motion in the Scottish Parliament calling on the Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer to resign immediately.

Speaking about the motion, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“The British public have made tremendous sacrifices over the past two years. They are looking on in abject horror at a Prime Minister and Chancellor who broke the rules that they themselves made and then lied about it for months. It is time for them both to go.

“I know that many Conservative voters, councillors and parliamentarians are horrified at how their party’s leadership has behaved. I urge them to speak out and send a message before the smell of this scandal comes to taint them too.

“If Boris Johnson gets away with breaking the rules it will become harder to hold those in power to account across the UK. The catastrophic mismanagement of Ferguson Marine should have led to Scottish ministers resigning yet Boris Johnson offers them a perfect opportunity to point at Westminster and wriggle off the hook. He is lowering the tone of politics everywhere.”

