The SNP must treat teachers with respect and decency

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today pressed the First Minister over the growth in short-term teaching contracts, and how many of the 3,500 teaching and classroom assistant posts that the Scottish Government has committed to creating will be given permanent contracts.

Mr Rennie said:

“The First Minister is happy to take the credit for new teachers and teaching posts, but she is nowhere to be seen when their terms and conditions turn out to be shoddy.

“This week, in an open letter, 2,000 temporary teachers said they were having to take extra jobs to put food on the table.

“One in ten teachers are on short term contracts - bobbing from one precarious job to the next for years

“We all know that if the money is temporary, the teachers will be temporary. If the Scottish Government makes the money permanent, the teachers will be permanent.  

“It seems like the SNP is once again not treating these teachers with respect and decency. This is no way to treat those responsible for educating the next generation.”  

 

