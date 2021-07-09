Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

The Scottish Government must stop ignoring the housing crisis

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the recent research conducted by Admiral claiming that that with almost 50,000 homes vacant, Scotland has the highest proportion of long-term vacant houses in Great Britain, Scottish Liberal Democrat housing spokesperson Paul McGarry said:

"Today’s figures are shocking and show that the Scottish Government must do more to tackle empty homes. Despite the good work of the empty homes partnership it is clearly not cutting into the massive issue.

"There are thousands of neglected and vacant properties which, with the right support, could be renovated to increase the housing supply. The Scottish Government should conduct an urgent review to assess what needs done to bring more of them into use.

“There should also be new loan systems put in place to help people to renovate properties that could be brought back. The country cannot afford to continue to look the other way.”

 

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies