The Scottish Government must stop ignoring the housing crisis

Responding to the recent research conducted by Admiral claiming that that with almost 50,000 homes vacant, Scotland has the highest proportion of long-term vacant houses in Great Britain, Scottish Liberal Democrat housing spokesperson Paul McGarry said:

"Today’s figures are shocking and show that the Scottish Government must do more to tackle empty homes. Despite the good work of the empty homes partnership it is clearly not cutting into the massive issue.

"There are thousands of neglected and vacant properties which, with the right support, could be renovated to increase the housing supply. The Scottish Government should conduct an urgent review to assess what needs done to bring more of them into use.

“There should also be new loan systems put in place to help people to renovate properties that could be brought back. The country cannot afford to continue to look the other way.”

ENDS