The Education Secretary should leave his post

Commenting on today’s defeated vote of no confidence in the Education Secretary, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“When the policy direction is constantly changing in an erratic and uncontrolled fashion it has an debilitating impact on the organisation. That is when the organisation just does not know what to expect next and loses confidence in the leadership.

“That has been happening to John Swinney for years now. The chopping and changing on the education bill, curriculum for excellence, testing, blended learning, the exams and the falling international standing of our education system are central to the reasons he should leave his post as Education Secretary.”