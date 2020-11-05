Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Test like Slovakia to take positive covid cases out of circulation

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Speaking after he pressed the First Minister about the provision of testing at First Minister's Questions, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"The testing undertaken in Slovakia is not perfect, but it has allowed the authorities there to take 38,000 positive cases out of circulation and save lives. That is something we should be looking to replicate.

“It was disappointing that the First Minister sought to undermine the mass testing plans in Liverpool. Instead of criticising, the First Minister should be exploring how to make mass testing happen here.

"The First Minister was dismissive of Lib Dem proposals to test students and dismissive of proposals to test those arriving in Scottish airports. It is now clear that this was a mistake and these failures allowed the virus to gain a new foothold.

"The Scottish Government needs to show some ambition. Even if we were just to start with the worst hit regions, or the groups which have seen the most dramatic outbreaks, it would be a step in the right direction."

