Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Test and Protect staff should have been “ready and waiting”

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the news that the Scottish Government will undertake an emergency recruitment of additional Test and Protect staff, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“This is an admission that the system isn’t coping, and that the government lost control.

“The pressure on Test and Protect was entirely predictable as restrictions eased. These staff should have been ready and waiting. But the Scottish Government they let cases get carried away, and failed to make sure that we had enough contract tracers to handle them.

“Fifteen months into a pandemic, we shouldn’t be seeing problems like this. A functioning tracing system is one of the basic requirements for any kind of new normal. The Scottish Government need to keep their eye on the ball, and make sure predictable problems like this are dealt with.”

ENDS

