Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Tens of thousands waiting for tests and treatment

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP today said “patients and NHS staff need new hope” after statistics revealed that more than 100,000 people are waiting for key diagnostic tests and Nicola Sturgeon’s Treatment Time Guarantee is being missed 200 times a day. 

Public Health Scotland statistics published today show: 

  • 115,000 patients were waiting to be seen for eight key diagnostic tests at the end of June – 30% higher than pre-pandemic levels.
  • Almost 40% of patients waiting for these key diagnostic tests have been waiting longer than the 6-week standard.
  • The First Minister’s legally binding 12 week Treatment Time Guarantee being breached for 78,000 patients either seen during June 2021 or still waiting for treatment at the end of that quarter.
  • 29,270 of these patients waiting over a year.

Alex Cole-Hamilton commented:

“Patients deserve better than the NHS Recovery Plan published last week which was littered with reheated announcements, some stretching as far back as 2017. 

“The legally binding Treatment Time Guarantee, which these statistics show being missed for another 78,000 patients didn’t even get a mention in that plan. 

“Tens of thousands of patients need new hope that they will be diagnosed and treated quickly. Staff need new hope that the relentless pressure will be eased. The government can’t get away with not setting out a proper roadmap for meeting these critical targets.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies