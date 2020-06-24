Teachers need to know classrooms are safe

Speaking after he pressed the First Minister over childcare arrangements and support for teachers at First Minister’s Questions, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“Teachers have been working incredibly hard to deliver lessons from home and to plan for the prospect of blended learning. Now the SNP have changed course and Plan A is for full-time schooling to go ahead.

“Teachers need answers about health and safety in the classroom. They need guarantees about childcare and what will happen with pupils and teachers who are shielding. They also need a break to prevent them burning out completely.

"It will give teachers no comfort to hear that the plans for full time schooling were not agreed by the Government's own education group. They need to know that decisions are taken on the basis of sound science, not political expediency.

“The Scottish Government need to provide concrete answers to these challenges swiftly, as well as setting out what testing provision will be made available to protect teachers and pupils when they do return to the classroom."