Teachers declare formal dispute with Scottish Government

Responding to the news that the Teachers’ Side of the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers has today declared a formal dispute, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

"Teachers have worked hard throughout the pandemic to support pupils and received scant reward. It's ridiculous that months after teachers rejected the last offer, ministers have not found a way to get back round the table.

"Every available teacher should be focused on helping the educational recovery, without distractions. You'd think that having failed to make any dent in the attainment gap for years, SNP ministers would realise that too.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats have consistently argued for improving teachers’ contracts with a review of pay and conditions, a teacher job guarantee, permanent contracts and a workforce plan so the profession is secure for the long-term.”

"First the nurses' union and now the teachers' union are now at loggerheads with SNP ministers. Scotland needs ministers who are on top of their brief."