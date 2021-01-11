Teachers and pupils hamstrung by IT failures as education moves online

Commenting on the problems affecting the delivery on online learning, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

"The combination of technical faults and overloaded services is a frustrating start to the new term.

“While the closures last March were unprecedented, the Scottish Government has had six months to prepare for this, so everyone should be seeing the benefits of that this week. Instead, teachers, parents and pupils are ironing out problems.

"Teachers are working flat out to give pupils the best education they can but they are being hamstrung by ministers who refuse to act until the last minute and national education bodies that keep dropping the ball."