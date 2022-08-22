Taxpayers to take double hit as cost of heating government buildings soars

Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Jamie Stone has today warned that taxpayers are facing a double hit as a freedom of information request revealed that the cost of heating key Scottish Government buildings is set to triple to more than three quarters of a million pounds.

The request revealed that between 2021/22 and 2022/23, the cost of heating the First Minister’s Bute House residency is projected to increase from £3,321 to £10,944.

The cost of heating St Andrew’s House will rise from £61,573 to £160,503, Victoria Quay will go from £88,375 to £288,350, Saughton House will almost quadruple from £44,133 to £161,194 and Atlantic Quay in Glasgow will increase from £36,315 to £135,877.

In total the cost of heating the five buildings will increase from £233,717 in 2021/22 to £776,868 in 2022/23.

Commenting on the figures, Mr Stone said:

“Taxpayers are facing a double hit. Not only are their energy bills going through the roof, they’re also going to be paying for the soaring cost of heating government buildings.

“Not everyone is as lucky as the First Minister who will see taxpayers pick up the tab.

“Households need to see this energy price rise cancelled. Only the Liberal Democrats have provided a clear plan for freezing bills in place and paying for it though a windfall tax on the profits of the oil and gas companies who are seeing record profits during this crisis.

"We also need to see the Scottish Government kick off a national insulation programme to boost energy efficiency, tackle fuel poverty and reduce demand for fossil fuels. The First Minister could start this programme tomorrow, she doesn't need to wait for the Conservatives to get their act together."