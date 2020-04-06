Tax exile billionaire makes Deer Centre staff redundant

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has appealed to billionaire tax exile Philip Day to reverse the decision of his company Edinburgh Woollen Mill to make five staff redundant at the Cupar Deer Centre.

Mr Rennie tried for over a week to speak to the company. However when he eventually got through to the company they refused to reverse the decision.

Mr Rennie said:

“Philip Day is a very successful businessman who owns a multitude of companies including the Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group, Peacocks, Jaeger, Jane Norman, Austin Reed, and other high-street retailers. He is wealthy and has a net worth of over £1billion.

“My five constituents are not billionaires, but they worked hard at the Cupar Deer Centre which he owns.

"When businesses like the deer centre were told to shut down the government stepped in to by offering to pay most of the wages of their staff. The UK Government even said that anyone made redundant could be taken back on and put on furlough.

“The five redundancies at Cupar could have been reversed without costing Philip Day a single penny. But the Edinburgh Woollen Mill still refused to budge. What makes matters worse is that at least one of those made redundant has underlying health conditions so would find it especially difficult to find work in the middle of the pandemic.

“I am appealing to the company to have a change of heart for what all reasonable people would regard as a cruel decision.”