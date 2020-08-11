Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Swinney is part of the problem, not the solution

Responding to the Education Secretary’s statement, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

Today the Education Secretary has embraced a solution that he trashed last week.

“John Swinney told students that the historical performance of their school would not affect their results, but it did.

“He was given another way but he ignored it. He was asked to publish the methodology but he refused. He had months to fix this but he didn’t.

“John Swinney needs to understand that he is part of the problem, not the solution.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will vote for the motion of no confidence in the Education Secretary.”

