Suspend negotiations with the EU till COVID-19 subsides

MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, Jamie Stone has today co-sponsored a cross-party parliamentary motion urging the Conservative Government to suspend negotiations with the EU until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. 

Early Day Motion 294 urges the Conservative Government to “immediately request an extension to the transition period”; “to suspend negotiations with the EU until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides”; and to “work closely with other European governments in responding to the pandemic”.

The motion is supported by all four Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs.

After co-sponsoring the motion, Mr Stone said: 

“I support all efforts to work cross-party at a time of national crisis, but the Prime Minister must also accept that we need to work closely with the EU if we are going to defeat Coronavirus.

“This is not about political point-scoring. It’s about making sure we are doing everything we can to mitigate the effects of the pandemic. 

“I for one would far rather our Civil Service were able to focus on Coronavirus than on negotiating a future agreement and the UK’s ability to replace EU frameworks and agencies. It’s simply a matter of priorities!”

