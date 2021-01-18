Supreme court backs insurance payouts for coronavirus claims

Responding to the news that a Supreme Court ruling is set to force insurers to pay out on disputed coronavirus claims, Katy Gordon, Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson said:

"This is an excellent result and will provide a lifeline for many small businesses who have been plagued with worry and financial hardship throughout this pandemic.

"Businesses across the UK paid out thousands of pounds in premiums only to be let down by insurance companies when they needed to claim.

"Now they will finally be able to get the money they deserve and are entitled to."