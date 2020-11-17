Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Supporters of devolution can find a good home in the Liberal Democrats

Posted by Media Team | Updated

People across Scotland opposed to independence but appalled by Boris Johnson’s views about devolution can find a good home in the Liberal Democrats.  That’s the view of the Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Willie Rennie

Mr Rennie said: 

“In 2016 Ruth Davidson was able to appeal to a wide range of moderate people in Scotland who wanted to keep the U.K. together and to use the powers of the Scottish Parliament to make Scotland a fairer and more prosperous place to live and to raise their families. 

"Boris Johnson has now evicted these reasonable people from the political home that Ruth Davidson - supported by David Cameron - built for them. 

"Under my leadership they are welcome in the Liberal Democrats, where we can focus together on Scotland’s recovery from the virus.  

“Boris Johnson’s views on devolution will appal moderate, reasonable people. By describing it as a disaster takes the Conservatives all the way back to the 1980s when they stood alone against the creation of the Scottish Parliament. 

“Devolution is embedded in Scottish political life and is vital if we are to keep Scotland in the United Kingdom.  Boris Johnson is out of touch and careless with the future of the United Kingdom.  

“I am making a direct appeal to people who are supporters of devolution and opponents of independence. All those who want a strong Scottish Parliament that is focused on economic and social recovery, working within the United Kingdom should back the Liberal Democrats in next year’s Scottish Parliamentary elections. We represent the third way in Scottish politics as people don’t have to choose between the chaos of independence and the chaos of Boris Johnson.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies