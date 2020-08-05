Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Support needed for businesses as Aberdeen locks down

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on the new restrictions set to be imposed in Aberdeen, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"The risk with easing the lockdown was always that fresh outbreaks would arise and have to be dealt with. Caution is the correct response that we support so we cannot afford to let our guard down. 

"Hopefully this outbreak can be swiftly addressed but these additional restrictions will bring with them a significant impact on the economy of Aberdeen.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats have been asking for weeks for more detail about how local lockdowns will be enforced and what support will be made available for businesses and employees. It is time for the First Minister to provide some much-needed clarity."

