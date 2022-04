Responding to the news that Chancellor Rishi Sunak's wife claims non-domicile tax status, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

"This news will be a slap in the face for families struggling to cope with Rishi Sunak's crippling tax hike.

"Sunak now needs to come clean about which country his family pays tax in abroad and if it is a tax haven. He is clobbering people with an unfair tax rise at the worst possible time, it won't wash for him to try and brush this issue under the carpet."