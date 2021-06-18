Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Suicide prevention plan leaves almost a yearlong gap

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today warned that the Scottish Government’s proposal to publish a new suicide prevention plan in September 2022 will leave a “dangerous blank”, as the current strategy will expire at the end of 2021.

Every Life Matters, Scotland's Suicide Prevention Action Plan was published in 2018, 586 days late. The plan was scheduled to run until 2021, which will leave another gap with almost a year in between.

Statistics published by Public Health Scotland show there were 833 probable suicides registered in Scotland in 2019 - an increase from 784 in 2018. 

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“The government knew that the current plan would expire this year, but once again have not thought about what comes next. It is unacceptable that we will be waiting up to a year before a replacement plan is in place. The government should have started working on a follow up long before now, to ensure a seamless transition.

“There was already a mental health crisis in Scotland, and the pandemic only made that worse. Issues like suicide prevention shouldn’t be this low on the government’s list of priorities. We need coordinated and targeted action to get people the support they need.

“Alongside a new plan to immediately follow the current one, we need a serious expansion of the mental health workforce to end the waiting times scandal, fast access to talking therapies and new 24/7 crisis care.

“A gap between suicide prevention plans invites tragedy. There is no excuse for such complacency.”

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies