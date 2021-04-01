Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Sturgeon still planning referendum during recovery phase

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to Nicola Sturgeon's comments on GMS this morning that she wants to hold another referendum “in the recovery phase” of the pandemic, Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign chair Alistair Carmichael MP said:

"Nicola Sturgeon has once again made it very clear that her only priority this election is another independence referendum. This is not what Scotland needs

"Scotland needs a needle-sharp focus on green and secure jobs, a plan to help education bounce back and supporting the NHS and mental health.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats want to put recovery first, we want to make sure Scotland can flourish again after the pandemic and that everyone will be able to thrive. This is what every government should do, put the wellbeing of the nation and citizens first, clearly Nicola Sturgeon does not think so.”

