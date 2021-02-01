Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Sturgeon should quit the charade as vaccine numbers hit new low

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called for the First Minister to quit the charade and be honest with the public about why the Scottish vaccine program is falling further behind other parts of the UK.

The First Minister announced that 9,628 people were vaccinated in Scotland yesterday, the lowest number since daily vaccination figures have been published.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"The public want to see the vaccine rollout accelerating but instead we are seeing the worst daily figures yet.

"For weeks the First Minister has been claiming that Scotland's vaccination lag was due to the decision to focus on care homes. But now almost all care home residents on both sides of the border have been vaccinated and the gap is still widening.

"The First Minister is in denial if she thinks the public are going to be taken in by this charade. We are seeing deadlines for vaccination invites whizz past and tens of thousands of doses apparently sitting unused. The public deserve to know why."

