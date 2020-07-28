Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Sturgeon should publish the science behind Spanish quarantine u-turns

The Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader has today asked the First Minister to use her first press briefing since the reintroduction of the Spanish quarantine to publish the science and the review which underpinned the lifting of the quarantine three days earlier.

Willie Rennie warned that the Scottish Government is putting public trust at risk if it refuses to publish that advice.  

Mr Rennie said: 

"The decision to reimpose the quarantine on travellers just three days after it had been lifted was shambolic and avoidable as there was already evidence of a surge in cases in Spain. 

“To maintain public trust the First Minister should publish the advice underpinning the decision to remove and then reinstate the quarantine for people who have travelled to Spain. This would offer much needed clarity as to how decisions about quarantine are being made. 

The Justice Secretary’s claim that lessons need to be learned is a step in the right direction, but we all need to know what those lessons are and what changes will be implemented as a result.  For that to happen the Scottish Government needs to be open and transparent about the science and the review.”

