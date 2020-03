Commenting on Kenny Macaskill MP appearing on the Alex Salmond Show this morning, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“From white-washing Russian actions in Crimea to breaking broadcasting rules over the Salisbury poisoning incident, it’s clear that RT is nothing more than Putin’s propaganda channel.

“For a sitting SNP MP and a former First Minister to use it as a platform to pontificate is beyond the pale.

“Nicola Sturgeon should lay down the law and order her parliamentarians off RT.”