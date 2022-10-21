Sturgeon sets out plan for years of economic chaos

Responding to the First Minister’s latest paper on breaking up the UK, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“Nicola Sturgeon’s economic plan is a dangerous recipe for years of chaos.

“When it comes to breaking up the UK no price is too high and no amount of disruption too painful for the SNP. The islanders waiting for ferries, 1 in 7 Scots on NHS waiting lists and parents who believed education was the number one priority have already paid the price for the SNP’s fixation. Nicola Sturgeon wants mortgage holders, pensioners and taxpayers to be next.

“On borders and barriers, she makes the same pie in the sky promises as the Brexiteers, threatening to cut Scotland off from its biggest trading partner. She refused to admit her proposals would leave Scotland outside both the UK and the EU for an untold number of years. Nor can she tell the public how Scotland would build up the necessary foreign currency reserves for her plans to ditch the pound.

“The solution to Tory chaos isn’t to double it with independence, it’s to get Truss and the Tories out of government and bring new hope to the whole United Kingdom.”