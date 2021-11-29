Sturgeon’s focus should be on health, not independence

Responding to Nicola Sturgeon's conference speech, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"Nicola Sturgeon's speech had almost twice as many references to independence as it did to the health service.

"If only the energy that she and her party put into trying to leave the UK was poured into health, education and the climate emergency.

"Over the coming months my party will campaign for better mental health services, support for patients with long Covid and a plan to tackle burnout among NHS staff. That's the kind of positive plan that Scotland needs, not another campaign to leave the UK."