Sturgeon's conference speech is either cynical or paranoid

Responding to Nicola Sturgeon's speech to SNP conference and her claims that the UK is seeking to “damage” Scotland and “by making us poorer, they’ll say we can’t afford to be independent”, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"This speech from the SNP leader is either desperately cynical or deeply paranoid.

"The reason Scotland's economy is falling further behind the rest of the UK is because incompetent SNP ministers have let down small businesses and allowed green jobs to drift away.

"Our health service is struggling because of 14 years of SNP neglect and a global pandemic. Our emissions targets keep being missed because SNP bosses have their attention elsewhere.

"Nicola Sturgeon should stop blaming others and give her whole attention to the warning lights blinking across the dashboard of public policy.

"Over the next three months my party will lay out plans to give new hope for the climate, young people and our public services. Nicola Sturgeon should take notes."