Sturgeon promising indyref2 to distract from cuts to local government

Responding to comments from Nicola Sturgeon in an interview with ITV Borders in which she claimed that it is still realistic to hold a second independence referendum next year, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"After more than two years of the gravest public health disaster in decades, we are now facing a war in Europe and the most severe drop in living standards since the fifties.

"Spending taxpayers' money asking civil servants to come up with dubious propositions for breaking up the UK just looks hopelessly out of touch when we need all hands on deck to support hard hit households.

"Suggesting another referendum is just around the corner is simply a way to appease her wilder backbenchers and distract from the hundreds of millions of cuts that the SNP have inflicted on local government."