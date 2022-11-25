Sturgeon must stop construction of billion-pound bureaucracy

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today called on the Scottish Government to stop work on its billion-pound bureaucratic takeover of social care and instead invest the money in improved pay and conditions for workers and in frontline public services.

Mr Cole-Hamilton highlighted the breadth of opposition to the controversial proposals, including from within the SNP and from a host of civil society organisations, local government and health bodies.

His comments come as the Scottish Parliament prepares to hear more evidence this week from stakeholders, after it heard from a series of health and social care bodies and trade unions last week.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“When there are record numbers of people waiting in hospital unable to leave and doctors warning that these logjams are disrupting medical care throughout the NHS, there can be no excuse for spending a billion pound on a bureaucratic reorganisation, rather than on patients and staff on the frontline.

“Council leaders, legal experts, former Health Secretaries, trade unions, leading economists, SNP backbenchers, human rights watchdogs, health board bosses – that’s just small selection of those who have spoken out against this government’s plans for social care over the past few weeks.

“Without enormous pressure on public funds, it is unthinkable that the Scottish Government could plough ahead with measures that are at best, a billion-pound bureaucracy and at worst, a blank cheque.

“Nicola Sturgeon must order her ministers to stop work on these plans and send the money to where it is needed the most. Scottish Liberal Democrats are determined to fight for patients and staff to come first, not Scottish Government ministers.”