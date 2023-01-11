Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Sturgeon misses deadline to correct the record over false wind power claims

Posted by Media Team

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today accused the First Minister of desperation as he revealed that more than a month after Nicola Sturgeon made false claims to parliament about Scottish offshore energy potential, she has still not corrected the record.

On 7th December, the Chair of the UK Statistics Authority described a key statistic on offshore wind potential regularly cited by Scottish Government ministers and SNP and Green parliamentarians as "inflated" and "inaccurate". However in response to a point of order from Mr Cole-Hamilton, Nicola Sturgeon claimed that it was “no longer appropriate to use because it is out of date”, failing to acknowledge that the figure was always poorly constructed and had never been accurate.

Changes to the Official Report are required to be submitted within 20 working days of the publication of the original version. This deadline has now passed. Likewise in response to a parliamentary question from Mr Cole-Hamilton, asking whether the First Minister would correct the record, Net Zero Secretary Michael Matheson would only commit to undertake further work to quantify Scotland's offshore wind potential.

The Scottish Ministerial Code states that: “It is of paramount importance that Ministers give accurate and truthful information to the Parliament, correcting any inadvertent error at the earliest opportunity. Ministers who knowingly mislead the Parliament will be expected to offer their resignation to the First Minister.”

Commenting, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“Nicola Sturgeon is only too happy to rage against the lies and dishonesty of the Conservative government but when it’s her own reputation on the line, she desperately dodges and dives to avoid coming clean. She’s even put-up Michael Matheson to take the flak for her.

“This statistic, relied upon by nationalist politicians, has been comprehensively debunked. It is not merely out of date; it was always false.

“Just because the government are belatedly intending to do the work they should have done more than a decade ago to discover the true figure does not mean that the First Minister’s lies should be left to stain the parliamentary record. She should withdraw her comments and correct the record.

"I fully support the expansion of Scotland’s renewable sector but the strong case is undermined when the Scottish Government and others use figures which are fictitious."

