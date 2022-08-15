Sturgeon may quit before 2026

Responding to comments from the First Minister in which she declared that she has not decided whether she will fight the next Scottish election, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"With hundreds of thousands of Scots facing a long cold winter, we need a First Minister whose head is in the game.

"Nicola Sturgeon has served a long time at the top, I'm sure no one would blame her for walking away.

"Scotland needs a First Minister who is totally committed to tackling the cost-of-living crisis, helping our NHS recover from the pandemic and making Scottish education the best in the world again. It's clear that that is never going to be Nicola Sturgeon."