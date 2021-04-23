Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Sturgeon is telling tall tales over SNP border plans

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to comments from Nicola Sturgeon to ITV Borders that “Nobody in the SNP wants to see a border between Scotland and England”, Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign chair Alistair Carmichael said:

“Wanting a border between Scotland and England is literally the foundational policy of the SNP.

“Nicola Sturgeon must think the Scottish public are complete mugs, especially just one day after one of her MSPs was talking up the prospect of a hard border.

“No amount of tall tales from the First Minister will change the reality that independence would throw up a hard border, dividing families and decimating trade with our partners to the south.

“Boris Johnson promised there would be no new barriers in Northern Ireland, only to renege on what he had pledged further down the line. It’s disappointing to see Nicola Sturgeon taking a leaf out of the Tory Brexiteer playbook.”

ENDS

