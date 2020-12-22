Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Sturgeon earns stats agency rebuke over care home figures

Posted by Media Team | Updated

The Office for Statistics Regulation has written to the Scottish Government to rebuke the First Minister for her use of figures on care home visiting at First Minister's Questions which the agency described as "a very loose approximation based on incomplete data".

Responding to a question from Mr Rennie on 17 September, the First Minister said that "around 40 per cent of the care homes around the country now allow and enable indoor visiting." 

However in a letter from Ed Humpherson, the Director General of Regulation at the UK Statistics Authority to Roger Halliday, Chief Statistician at the Scottish Government, Mr Humpherson notes that "Based on data subsequently set out in an FOI response this figure seems to be a very loose approximation based on incomplete data and referring to both indoor and outdoor visiting. Some health boards either had not supplied figures or did not know the figures and these represented a significant proportion of the care homes in Scotland."

He went on to note: "Some of the risk of this would have been mitigated if the management information had been published quickly in an accessible form. It should not have been necessary to wait for the information to be published as part of an FOI response."   

Commenting on the rebuke, Mr Rennie said:

"I asked the First Minister about care home visiting because I was hearing time and time again from constituents that government promises to enable safe access were falling flat. 

"It would have been better if the First Minister had been open about the scale of the challenge, rather than try to pull the wool over people's eyes with partial statistics.

"It is rare for the UK Statistics Authority to step into the fray and deliver such a stinging rebuke. I would now like to see the First Minister get on with enabling elderly and vulnerable people to safely reunite with the loved ones."

A letter to Willie Rennie from the Chair of the UK Statistics Agency can be found here

The FOI exposing the flaws in the Scottish Government figures can be found here: https://www.gov.scot/publications/foi-202000089350/ 

The letter rebuking the Scottish Government is here: 

https://osr.statisticsauthority.gov.uk/correspondence/ed-humpherson-to-professor-roger-halliday-proportion-of-care-homes-in-scotland-allowing-and-enabling-indoor-visiting/

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies