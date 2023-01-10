Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Sturgeon ducking and diving to dodge the blame for NHS crisis

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the First Minister's NHS briefing, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"Over a year ago the Scottish Government announced a package of measures that they said would help the health service recover. Health experts and opposition parties warned that it wasn't enough and true to form since then almost every measure of performance has got worse.

"Watching Nicola Sturgeon duck and dive to avoid taking an iota of responsibility, it is clear that she has learned very little from the past year. That's a grim omen for patients and staff.

"The fact that the First Minister felt she needed to lead this briefing, not her beleaguered Health Secretary, suggests that deep down she knows he is out of his depth. His statement to Parliament tomorrow is his last chance to win back the trust of patients and staff.

"I don't want to just say "I told you so", I want to offer solutions. The Scottish Government should offer a new pay deal to end the threat of industrial action, finally deliver a burnout strategy to tackle staff fleeing the service, institute a staff assembly to put the experience of those on the frontlines at the heart of rebuilding the NHS and finally invest in the hosts of new training places that will be necessary for a real recovery plan".

