Sturgeon delivers more shallow soundbites on climate emergency

Responding to the First Minister's climate speech this morning, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"The First Minister is much better at shallow soundbites than she is at tackling the climate emergency.

"So long as she continues to back the expansion of Heathrow and 75,000 new internal flights all her warm words mean nothing. She's even ambiguous about whether to open up a whole new front of hydrocarbons with the Cambo oilfield.

"Scotland needs to show leadership ahead of COP26. Since becoming leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats I have set out plans for boosting electric vehicles, cutting heating bills and insulating homes and protecting our communities from the effects of extreme weather. I would urge the First Minister to show the same level of ambition."

