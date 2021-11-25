Sturgeon cares more about independence than health, education or climate change

Responding to the First Minister’s interview with the BBC this evening, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"The depressing thing about every Nicola Sturgeon interview is how obvious it is that she cares more about breaking up our family of nations than she does about your parent's operation, your partner's job or your child's education.

"It's time Scotland had an alternative. I want to unite people, not divide them. There's so much more that a Scottish Government focused on the day job could do to tackle climate change, support our NHS and give our young people the best possible start in life.

"While Nicola Sturgeon looks back longingly at the divisive 2014 referendum, Scottish Liberal Democrats will get on with putting forward fresh ideas to bring new hope to Scotland."