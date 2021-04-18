Sturgeon and Salmond would be bosom buddies for independence

Responding to Nicola Sturgeon's interview on Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign chair Alistair Carmichael said:

“If working with Alex Salmond were the only barrier to an independent Scotland you can bet Nicola Sturgeon would be his bosom buddy once again before you knew it.

“Nicola Sturgeon spent years urging the public to put Alex Salmond in charge of an independent Scotland, long after the average Scot had a good grasp of what kind of man he was.

“Rather than a nationalist government bickering among themselves over a timeline for independence, we need a government that will put the recovery first.”

ENDS