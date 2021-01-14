Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Students “on the breadline” as 73% express concerns over finances

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on new findings from the National Union of Students showing that 73% of students have been concerned about managing financially during the covid-19 outbreak, and 14% of students have used food banks during the pandemic, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

“It is shameful that Scottish students are finding themselves on the breadline.

“The pandemic has clearly left many of them in a very vulnerable position, and that has not been helped by delayed and disjointed decision making by the Scottish Government.

“From the off, it has seemed like this group have been an afterthought with the Scottish Government, and that has only been underlined by the fact that there is still no clear guidance on how they should plan when and where they study this term. They urgently need this information to plan.

“The Scottish Government urgently need to up their game, ensure rent rebates are available for those who need it and bulk up the Student Hardship Funds.”

