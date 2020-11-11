Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Student testing is better late than never

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the Scottish Government's statement on supporting students to return home safely at the end of term, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"The Scottish Government have been dragged to testing students. I have been urging the Scottish Government to undertake the testing of students since July so this plan is better late than never. The failure to do this in the autumn allowed new clusters of Covid-19 to break out across university communities.
"Students and universities need clarity about how these tests will be rolled out, what the testing window will be and whether tests will be made available at the end of the holiday period.
 
"We also need to ensure that there is support available for those students who are unable to return home over the Christmas period, including mental health support where it is needed."

