Student testing is better late than never

Responding to the Scottish Government's statement on supporting students to return home safely at the end of term, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:



"The Scottish Government have been dragged to testing students. I have been urging the Scottish Government to undertake the testing of students since July so this plan is better late than never. The failure to do this in the autumn allowed new clusters of Covid-19 to break out across university communities.

" Students and universities need clarity about how these tests will be rolled out, what the testing window will be and whether tests will be made available at the end of the holiday period.