Student survey suggests financial pressure has impacted mental health of half of students

Commenting on new research from NUS Scotland which found that half of students surveyed cited lack of money or financial pressures as negatively impacting on their mental health, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

"This research provides an insight into the pressures facing students in further and higher education.

"Since March students have faced exam turmoil, lost liberties and forced confinement. They were treated shabbily during the return to universities. The Scottish Government still haven't decided if they will be allowed to see their families at Christmas. Money is an additional set of pressures.

"That is why for months we've been calling on the government to extend student financial support through SAAS and for new mental health support to reach students who are struggling to get by."

