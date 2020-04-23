Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Stone: We must protect the most vulnerable in rural communities

Commenting on new research from the University of St Andrews which suggests death rates from coronavirus could be between 50% and 80% higher in rural communities, Far North MP Jamie Stone said:

“These projections are devastating and re-emphasise how important it is we protect vulnerable people wherever they are.

“One of the key ways to do that is to clamp down on people heading to rural areas for respite or escape. Communities across the Highlands have watched in horror as people flooded out of Scotland’s cities to second homes or holiday sites. 

“We must ensure that when we do start to ease restrictions and come out of lockdown this exodus is not repeated. Each and every one of us has a duty not to spread this disease.”

