Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Stone: There should be no return to the nuclear arms race

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the Government's Integrated Review, released today, Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesperson Jamie Stone MP said:

“The Government’s Integrated Review is not strategic, not integrated, and not a proper review. Rather, it is full of retreat and broken promises.

"Our Armed forces are being cut back and the Defence budget is in a mess.

“Proposals to increase the number of Trident warheads should not be taken forward. Such a policy would be a breach of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Increasing our nuclear arsenal now will not strengthen our defence. The world faces many threats to peace and stability. We should not add to those threats by encouraging a return to the nuclear arms race.”

ENDS

Scottish Liberal Democrats

